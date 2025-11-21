What to Expect from Agilent Technologies's Earnings

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

The market awaits Agilent Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 5.28% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.26 1.27 1.40 EPS Actual 1.37 1.31 1.31 1.46 Price Change % 5.00 2.00 -5.00 0.00

Performance of Agilent Technologies Shares

Shares of Agilent Technologies were trading at $145.06 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Agilent Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Agilent Technologies.

Analysts have given Agilent Technologies a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $148.36, indicating a potential 2.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and Illumina, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $240.58, suggesting a potential 65.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Waters, with an average 1-year price target of $372.5, suggesting a potential 156.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Illumina, with an average 1-year price target of $115.12, suggesting a potential 20.64% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for IQVIA Hldgs, Waters and Illumina, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilent Technologies Neutral 10.14% $888M 5.37% IQVIA Hldgs Buy 5.24% $1.37B 5.55% Waters Neutral 8.05% $472.08M 6.63% Illumina Neutral 0.37% $733M 6.47%

Key Takeaway:

Agilent Technologies ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Financial Milestones: Agilent Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

