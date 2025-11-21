Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $55.58 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $843.00 million.

• Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $156.53 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.

