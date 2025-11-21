earnings image
November 21, 2025 6:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $55.58 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $843.00 million.

• Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $156.53 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AZTA Logo
AZTAAzenta Inc
$30.311.03%
Overview
BJ Logo
BJBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
$90.06-0.59%
IESC Logo
IESCIES Holdings Inc
$357.00-0.26%
OMSE Logo
OMSEOMS Energy Technologies Inc
$4.66-8.45%
SLAI Logo
SLAISOLAI Ltd
$1.30-4.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved