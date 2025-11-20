Earnings Outlook For Azenta

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Azenta to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Azenta's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 5.58% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Azenta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.08 0.06 0.10 EPS Actual 0.19 0.05 0.08 0.18 Price Change % 6.00 10.00 1.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta were trading at $30.03 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Azenta

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Azenta.

The consensus rating for Azenta is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $38.0, there's a potential 26.54% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of 10x Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies and Sotera Health, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 45.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adaptive Biotechnologies, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 36.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sotera Health, with an average 1-year price target of $18.2, suggesting a potential 39.39% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for 10x Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies and Sotera Health are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Azenta Buy -0.24% $67.76M -3.13% 10x Genomics Neutral -1.75% $100.31M -3.53% Adaptive Biotechnologies Buy 102.38% $75.82M 4.97% Sotera Health Outperform 9.05% $177.56M 9.12%

Key Takeaway:

Azenta ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, one peer shows significant Revenue Growth and positive Return on Equity. Another peer has the highest Gross Profit margin.

Delving into Azenta's Background

Azenta Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. It provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The company has three reportable segments that are Sample Management Solutions, Multiomics, and B Medical Systems. It generates a substantial part of its revenue from its Sample Management Solutions segment.

A Deep Dive into Azenta's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Azenta's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Azenta's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Azenta's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Azenta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Azenta visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.