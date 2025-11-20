What's Next: BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings Preview

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BJ's Wholesale Club will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

BJ's Wholesale Club bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Wholesale Club's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 0.91 0.87 0.93 EPS Actual 1.14 1.14 0.93 1.18 Price Change % -9.00 0.00 3.00 4.00

Tracking BJ's Wholesale Club's Stock Performance

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club were trading at $91.31 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on BJ's Wholesale Club

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BJ's Wholesale Club.

The consensus rating for BJ's Wholesale Club is Neutral, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $109.36 implies a potential 19.77% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Target, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar Tree, with an average 1-year price target of $110.68, suggesting a potential 21.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar General, with an average 1-year price target of $121.4, suggesting a potential 32.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $97.42, suggesting a potential 6.69% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Target, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 3.36% $1.01B 7.40% Dollar Tree Neutral 12.33% $1.57B 5.02% Dollar General Neutral 5.07% $3.36B 5.24% Target Neutral -0.95% $7.31B 6.16%

Key Takeaway:

BJ's Wholesale Club is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, it is placed in the middle.

All You Need to Know About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

BJ's Wholesale Club's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BJ's Wholesale Club showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.36% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BJ's Wholesale Club's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.26. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

