November 20, 2025 6:11 AM 5 min read

Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $735.73 million.

• ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $665.00 million.

• VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $330.39 million.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $155.34 million.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $175.96 billion.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $297.20 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $902.59 million.

• Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $650 thousand.

• Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $6.51 million.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $162.22 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.

• Cool Co (NYSE:CLCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.50 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $838.06 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $100.86 million.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $418.23 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $792.33 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $330.33 million.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Phoenix Education (NYSE:PXED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $254.49 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $288.98 million.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $135.58 million.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $306.39 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

