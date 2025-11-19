Nano X Imaging Earnings Preview

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nano X Imaging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The market awaits Nano X Imaging's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.15 -0.17 -0.15 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -3.00 3.00

Tracking Nano X Imaging's Stock Performance

Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $3.31 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

