Nano X Imaging Earnings Preview

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Nano X Imaging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.
The market awaits Nano X Imaging's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.17
|-0.15
|Price Change %
|2.00
|-2.00
|-3.00
|3.00
Tracking Nano X Imaging's Stock Performance
Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $3.31 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
