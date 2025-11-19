ep us feature image
Examining the Future: MediWound's Earnings Outlook

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MediWound to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.82.

The market awaits MediWound's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.67, leading to a 2.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MediWound's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.66 -0.61 -0.44
EPS Actual -1.23 -0.07 -0.36 -0.98
Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -7.00 3.00

Performance of MediWound Shares

Shares of MediWound were trading at $18.28 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

