Matthews International Earnings Preview

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Matthews International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in Matthews International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.38 0.22 0.38 EPS Actual 0.28 0.34 0.14 0.55 Price Change % 4.00 -3.00 -10.00 21.00

Market Performance of Matthews International's Stock

Shares of Matthews International were trading at $24.55 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

