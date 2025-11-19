Preview: Allot's Earnings

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Allot to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Allot is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Allot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.05 0.00 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.03 Price Change % 0.00 8.00 -18.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Allot's Stock

Shares of Allot were trading at $8.54 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Allot

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Allot.

Allot has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $12.75, the consensus suggests a potential 49.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Telos, OneSpan and Xperi, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Telos, with an average 1-year price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential 3.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OneSpan, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 99.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Xperi, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 28.81% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Telos, OneSpan and Xperi are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Allot Buy 8.51% $17.33M -2.26% Telos Outperform 116.31% $20.55M -1.78% OneSpan Buy 1.45% $42.00M 2.71% Xperi Buy -16.00% $82.55M -1.45%

Key Takeaway:

Allot ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Allot

Allot Ltd is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and network-based security services. The firm's multi-service platforms are deployed by mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and enterprises. The company has a customer base in Europe, Asia and Oceania, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Indicators: Allot's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.51% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Allot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allot's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

