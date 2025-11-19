Examining the Future: Liquidity Services's Earnings Outlook

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Liquidity Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Liquidity Services are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.27% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Liquidity Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.30 0.22 0.28 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.28 0.32 Price Change % 1.00 -10.00 -1.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services were trading at $22.58 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Liquidity Services

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Liquidity Services.

Analysts have provided Liquidity Services with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $40.0, suggesting a potential 77.15% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACV Auctions, Healthcare Services Group and Bitcoin Depot, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACV Auctions, with an average 1-year price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential 53.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Healthcare Services Group, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 2.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bitcoin Depot, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 73.43% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ACV Auctions, Healthcare Services Group and Bitcoin Depot, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liquidity Services Outperform 28.05% $54.77M 3.66% ACV Auctions Buy 16.48% $106.60M -5.54% Healthcare Services Group Buy 8.45% $96.41M 8.83% Bitcoin Depot Buy 20.12% $30.12M 53.59%

Key Takeaway:

Liquidity Services ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering across different product categories. The company has four reportable segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. It generates majority of its revenue from Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG) segment which consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell excess, returned, and overstocked consumer goods. Geographically, a substantial portion the company's revenue is generated from its business in United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidity Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liquidity Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liquidity Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidity Services's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Liquidity Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Liquidity Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

