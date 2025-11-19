Earnings Preview For Gap

Gap (NYSE:GAP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gap to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Gap's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.52% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.45 0.38 0.58 EPS Actual 0.57 0.51 0.54 0.72 Price Change % 2.00 -20.00 19.00 13.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Gap were trading at $23.85 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Gap

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gap.

With 16 analyst ratings, Gap has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.88, indicating a potential 8.51% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Urban Outfitters, Boot Barn Holdings and Abercrombie & Fitch, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $81.1, suggesting a potential 240.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $246.17, suggesting a potential 932.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $115.17, suggesting a potential 382.89% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Urban Outfitters, Boot Barn Holdings and Abercrombie & Fitch, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gap Neutral 0.13% $1.54B 6.40% Urban Outfitters Neutral 11.30% $566.16M 5.74% Boot Barn Holdings Buy 18.69% $184.15M 3.55% Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 6.58% $756.97M 11.40%

Key Takeaway:

Gap is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Gap is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Gap: A Closer Look

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,500 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

Breaking Down Gap's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Gap displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Gap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gap's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, Gap faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Gap visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.