Exploring Post Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

Post Hldgs (NYSE:POST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Post Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

Post Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 4.92% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Post Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.20 1.51 1.23 EPS Actual 2.03 1.41 1.73 1.53 Price Change % 5.00 0.00 6.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Post Hldgs were trading at $107.2 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Post Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Post Hldgs.

With 3 analyst ratings, Post Hldgs has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $126.0, indicating a potential 17.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of The Marzetti, Cal-Maine Foods and Lamb Weston Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Marzetti, with an average 1-year price target of $188.6, suggesting a potential 75.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cal-Maine Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $97.5, suggesting a potential 9.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lamb Weston Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 37.5% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for The Marzetti, Cal-Maine Foods and Lamb Weston Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Post Holdings Outperform 1.88% $596.20M 2.78% The Marzetti Neutral 5.77% $118.82M 4.67% Cal-Maine Foods Neutral 17.40% $311.31M 7.58% Lamb Weston Hldgs Neutral 0.31% $342.40M 3.65%

Key Takeaway:

Post Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing the highest growth rate. In terms of gross profit, Post Holdings ranks at the bottom compared to its peers. For return on equity, Post Holdings is also placed in the middle range.

All You Need to Know About Post Hldgs

Post Holdings Inc is an consumer packaged goods holding company. It operates in Post Consumer Brands which Includes branded and private label ready-to-eat cereals, Weetabix Includes the businesses of Weetabix Limited, which Post acquired in July 2017 and which produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products, Foodservice which Includes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels from the businesses of MFI Holding Corporation, lastly Refrigerated Retail segment Provides refrigerated retail products, inclusive of side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausage, cheese and other dairy and refrigerated products.

Post Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Post Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Post Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, Post Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

