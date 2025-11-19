A Look Ahead: UGI's Earnings Forecast

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UGI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.42.

Anticipation surrounds UGI's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.96% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UGI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 1.79 1.19 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.01 2.21 1.37 -0.16 Price Change % -2.00 4.00 2.00 15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of UGI were trading at $34.92 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

