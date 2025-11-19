Preview: Veeva Sys's Earnings

Veeva Sys (NYSE:VEEV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Veeva Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71.

Investors in Veeva Sys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.31, leading to a 7.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Veeva Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.74 1.58 1.58 EPS Actual 1.99 1.97 1.74 1.75 Price Change % -7.00 19.00 7.00 8.00

Performance of Veeva Sys Shares

Shares of Veeva Sys were trading at $273.72 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Veeva Sys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Veeva Sys.

Veeva Sys has received a total of 22 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $322.64, the consensus suggests a potential 17.87% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Doximity, Waystar Holding and Certara, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Doximity, with an average 1-year price target of $69.9, suggesting a potential 74.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Waystar Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $48.5, suggesting a potential 82.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Certara, with an average 1-year price target of $14.2, suggesting a potential 94.81% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Doximity, Waystar Holding and Certara, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Veeva Systems Outperform 16.70% $593.83M 3.12% Doximity Outperform 23.16% $152.10M 5.85% Waystar Holding Outperform 11.89% $183.51M 0.96% Certara Outperform 10.33% $64.90M 0.14%

Key Takeaway:

Veeva Systems ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Veeva Systems is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Veeva Sys Better

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Key Indicators: Veeva Sys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Sys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Sys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Veeva Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

