Exploring Jacobs Solutions's Earnings Expectations

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Jacobs Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

Investors in Jacobs Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Jacobs Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.38 1.26 1.37 EPS Actual 1.62 1.43 1.33 1.37 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -1.00 -1.00

Tracking Jacobs Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions were trading at $150.76 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jacobs Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jacobs Solutions.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Jacobs Solutions, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $167.6, suggesting a potential 11.17% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UL Solutions, TransUnion and Leidos Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $86.2, suggesting a potential 42.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $100.57, suggesting a potential 33.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $219.33, suggesting a potential 45.48% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for UL Solutions, TransUnion and Leidos Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jacobs Solutions Neutral 5.15% $758.41M 4.85% UL Solutions Neutral 7.11% $394M 8.75% TransUnion Outperform 7.79% $689.20M 2.15% Leidos Holdings Buy 6.66% $821M 7.67%

Key Takeaway:

Jacobs Solutions ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is below average compared to its peers. Overall, Jacobs Solutions is positioned well in terms of financial performance when compared to its peers.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $11.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jacobs Solutions

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Jacobs Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.15% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.