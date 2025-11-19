Walmart's Earnings Outlook

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Walmart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Walmart's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.58 0.64 0.53 EPS Actual 0.68 0.61 0.66 0.58 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 -2.00 1.00

Walmart Share Price Analysis

Shares of Walmart were trading at $101.39 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Walmart

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Walmart.

A total of 18 analyst ratings have been received for Walmart, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $117.89, suggesting a potential 16.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Costco Wholesale, Target and Dollar General, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Costco Wholesale, with an average 1-year price target of $1071.06, suggesting a potential 956.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $102.93, suggesting a potential 1.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar General, with an average 1-year price target of $121.31, suggesting a potential 19.65% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Costco Wholesale, Target and Dollar General are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walmart Outperform 4.76% $44.63B 8.08% Costco Wholesale Outperform 8.10% $11.12B 9.27% Target Neutral -0.95% $7.31B 6.16% Dollar General Neutral 5.07% $3.36B 5.24%

Key Takeaway:

Walmart ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Walmart: A Closer Look

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world's largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake locations on its home turf and another 600 Sam's Club outlets) and growing its e-commerce presence, attracting 270 million customers weekly. In aggregate, the firm posted more than $680 billion in fiscal 2025 sales. Its core operations span three reporting segments: Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2025 sales), Walmart International (18%), and Sam's Club (14%). Within the US, nearly 60% of its $465 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, with another quarter from general merchandise. Internationally, Walmart's operations are concentrated in Mexico, though it also has budding exposure to India.

A Deep Dive into Walmart's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.76% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Walmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Walmart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.