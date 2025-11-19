Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion.

• BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $502.57 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $454.84 million.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $25.32 billion.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $217.20 million.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.69 million.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $714 thousand.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $14.87 billion.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $630.76 million.

• GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $403.99 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $344.37 million.

• Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.39 million.

• Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $109.84 million.

• LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $680.63 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $54.87 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $322.85 million.

• ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 million.

• PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $301.11 million.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.94 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $534.39 million.

• FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $916.09 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.23 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $594.07 million.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $719.50 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $219.45 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $169.90 million.

• ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $145.70 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

