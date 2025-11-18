A Peek at ProPhase Labs's Future Earnings

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ProPhase Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in ProPhase Labs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.18 -1.27 0.04 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.13 -1.59 -0.35 Price Change % 2.00 -12.00 0.00 -2.00

ProPhase Labs Share Price Analysis

Shares of ProPhase Labs were trading at $0.2649 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.