What's Next: Icecure Medical's Earnings Preview

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Icecure Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Icecure Medical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Icecure Medical were trading at $0.7086 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Icecure Medical

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Icecure Medical.

Analysts have given Icecure Medical a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $2.5, indicating a potential 252.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pulmonx, CytoSorbents and NeuroOne Medical Tech, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pulmonx, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 1593.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CytoSorbents, with an average 1-year price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential 985.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NeuroOne Medical Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 323.37% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pulmonx, CytoSorbents and NeuroOne Medical Tech, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Icecure Medical Buy -48.07% $131K -75.67% Pulmonx Buy 5.47% $16.05M -21.62% CytoSorbents Buy 10.12% $6.67M -30.77% NeuroOne Medical Tech Buy 105.39% $914.84K -32.27%

Key Takeaway:

Icecure Medical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, showing negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Icecure Medical lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Icecure Medical

Icecure Medical Ltd is a commercial-stage medical device company. The company is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems and technologies based on liquid nitrogen, or LN2, for treating tumors. Its cryoablation technology is a minimally invasive alternative to surgical intervention, for tumors, including those found in the breast, lungs, kidneys, bones, and other indications.

Icecure Medical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Icecure Medical's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Icecure Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -640.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -75.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Icecure Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -31.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Icecure Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

