Uncovering Potential: Cerence's Earnings Preview

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cerence to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Investors in Cerence are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 6.29% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cerence's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.30 -0.26 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.06 0.46 -0.03 -0.07 Price Change % 6.00 -12.00 14.00 23.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cerence were trading at $7.87 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 172.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.