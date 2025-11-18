Earnings Preview: BrightView Hldgs

BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BrightView Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Investors in BrightView Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 5.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BrightView Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.11 0.03 0.31 EPS Actual 0.30 0.14 0.04 0.30 Price Change % -6.00 8.00 -7.00 -13.00

Market Performance of BrightView Hldgs's Stock

Shares of BrightView Hldgs were trading at $11.82 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BrightView Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.