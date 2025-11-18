What to Expect from JOYY's Earnings

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JOYY will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

The market awaits JOYY's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.53, leading to a 3.88% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at JOYY's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.83 1.02 0.92 EPS Actual 1.44 1.18 1.77 1.07 Price Change % 4.00 6.00 -12.00 11.00

Market Performance of JOYY's Stock

Shares of JOYY were trading at $58.56 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.