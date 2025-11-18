A Look at Griffon's Upcoming Earnings Report

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Griffon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

The market awaits Griffon's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.29% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Griffon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.5 1.11 1.19 1.18 EPS Actual 1.5 1.23 1.39 1.47 Price Change % -4.0 -3.00 0.00 -4.00

Tracking Griffon's Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon were trading at $66.79 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

