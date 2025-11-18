ep us feature image
November 18, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Insights into GDS Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GDS Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from GDS Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 5.6% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GDS Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.22 -0.27 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.06 0.48 -0.13 -0.16
Price Change % -6.00 8.00 -7.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of GDS Holdings were trading at $29.35 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GDS Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$28.89-1.58%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved