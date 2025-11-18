Uncovering Potential: Dycom Industries's Earnings Preview

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dycom Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18.

The announcement from Dycom Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.43 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 2.90 1.62 0.91 2.26 EPS Actual 3.33 2.09 1.17 2.68 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 0.00 4.00

Dycom Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dycom Industries were trading at $293.77 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Dycom Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dycom Industries.

Analysts have given Dycom Industries a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $306.33, indicating a potential 4.28% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valmont Industries, Sterling Infrastructure and Fluor, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $455.0, suggesting a potential 54.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $404.0, suggesting a potential 37.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fluor, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, suggesting a potential 81.79% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Valmont Industries, Sterling Infrastructure and Fluor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dycom Industries Buy 14.54% $307.49M 7.40% Valmont Industries Buy 2.53% $318.25M 6.34% Sterling Infrastructure Buy 16.05% $170.22M 9.53% Fluor Buy -17.73% $-449M -12.52%

Key Takeaway:

Dycom Industries ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks second in Consensus rating and third in Return on Equity.

Get to Know Dycom Industries Better

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. Its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provide underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and others. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. It provides services throughout the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dycom Industries

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dycom Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

