BBB Foods's Earnings: A Preview

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BBB Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

BBB Foods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 6.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BBB Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.06 -0.090 0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.04 -0.001 0.10 Price Change % 6.00 -8.00 1.000 -12.00

Market Performance of BBB Foods's Stock

Shares of BBB Foods were trading at $28.4 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on BBB Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BBB Foods.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for BBB Foods, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $39.0, suggesting a potential 37.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Grocery Outlet Holding, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Grocery Outlet Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 41.3% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Grocery Outlet Holding, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BBB Foods Outperform 38.27% $3.04B -6.90% Grocery Outlet Holding Neutral 5.41% $355.14M 0.97%

Key Takeaway:

BBB Foods ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, BBB Foods is positioned towards the top compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc is a company offering a grocery hard discount model in Mexico. Also that operates through three subsidiaries namely Tiendas Tres B, Tiendas BBB and Desarrolladora Tres BSA de CV of which the main activity of Tiendas Tres B is the sale, purchase, distribution and marketing of all types of products, items and goods, as well as the establishment, and operation of individual stores and distribution centers for the sale of such products.

BBB Foods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BBB Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BBB Foods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BBB Foods's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BBB Foods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BBB Foods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for BBB Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.