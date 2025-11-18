A Look Ahead: Hillenbrand's Earnings Forecast

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hillenbrand to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Anticipation surrounds Hillenbrand's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hillenbrand's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.54 0.54 0.92 EPS Actual 0.51 0.60 0.56 1.01 Price Change % 18.00 -11.00 -7.00 12.00

Performance of Hillenbrand Shares

Shares of Hillenbrand were trading at $31.65 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hillenbrand

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hillenbrand.

Analysts have given Hillenbrand a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.0, indicating a potential 1.11% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enerpac Tool Group, Kennametal and Worthington Enterprises, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enerpac Tool Group, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 51.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 21.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Worthington Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 130.65% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Enerpac Tool Group, Kennametal and Worthington Enterprises, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hillenbrand Neutral -23.86% $202.60M 0.14% Enerpac Tool Group Buy 5.54% $83.84M 6.44% Kennametal Neutral -4.94% $145.66M 1.71% Worthington Enterprises Buy 18.03% $82.28M 3.71%

Key Takeaway:

Hillenbrand ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 23.86%. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, Hillenbrand is at the bottom as well. Overall, Hillenbrand's performance is weaker compared to its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

Discovering Hillenbrand: A Closer Look

Hillenbrand Inc is a industrial company that provides engineered processing equipment and solutions to customers around the world. The company operates through two segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment and also provider of engineered process and material handling equipment, systems, and aftermarket parts and services for a variety of industries, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Molding Technology Solutions has a comprehensive product portfolio that includes injection molding and extrusion equipment, It earns it revenue from Advanced Process Solutions, and Geographically from America, following by Asia and EMEA.

A Deep Dive into Hillenbrand's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hillenbrand faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.86% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hillenbrand's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hillenbrand's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hillenbrand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hillenbrand's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Hillenbrand visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.