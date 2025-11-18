ep us feature image
A Glimpse of Wix.com's Earnings Potential

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wix.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

The announcement from Wix.com is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.93, which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.35 1.66 1.61 1.44
EPS Actual 2.28 1.55 1.93 1.50
Price Change % 4.00 2.00 -6.00 4.00

Performance of Wix.com Shares

Shares of Wix.com were trading at $124.22 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

