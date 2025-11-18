Preview: ODDITY Tech's Earnings

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ODDITY Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The market awaits ODDITY Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ODDITY Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.63 0.13 0.23 EPS Actual 0.92 0.69 0.20 0.32 Price Change % -22.00 30.00 0.00 -3.00

Performance of ODDITY Tech Shares

Shares of ODDITY Tech were trading at $37.2 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ODDITY Tech

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ODDITY Tech.

The consensus rating for ODDITY Tech is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $77.5 implies a potential 108.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interparfums, Coty and Edgewell Personal Care, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interparfums, with an average 1-year price target of $147.0, suggesting a potential 295.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $4.84, suggesting a potential 86.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 39.52% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Interparfums, Coty and Edgewell Personal Care, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ODDITY Tech Buy 25.09% $174.35M 14.47% Interparfums Buy 1.17% $272.82M 7.70% Coty Neutral -5.64% $1.02B 1.80% Edgewell Personal Care Outperform -14.35% $268.50M -1.96%

Key Takeaway:

ODDITY Tech ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, ODDITY Tech stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers.

Discovering ODDITY Tech: A Closer Look

ODDITY Tech Ltd offers a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the beauty and wellness market. The ODDITY platform is designed to support a portfolio of brands and services that innovate and disrupt the expansive beauty and wellness market. It consumes user data to develop physical beauty and wellness products that deliver performance and functionality. Its brands include SpoiledChild and IL Makiage.

Understanding the Numbers: ODDITY Tech's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ODDITY Tech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: ODDITY Tech's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ODDITY Tech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ODDITY Tech's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

