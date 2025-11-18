Exploring Target's Earnings Expectations

Target (NYSE:TGT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Target to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73.

Investors in Target are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Target's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.05 1.65 2.26 2.30 EPS Actual 2.05 1.30 2.41 1.85 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 0.00 0.00

Performance of Target Shares

Shares of Target were trading at $88.48 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Target

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Target.

The consensus rating for Target is Neutral, based on 16 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $103.69, there's a potential 17.19% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar General, Dollar Tree and BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar General, with an average 1-year price target of $121.31, suggesting a potential 37.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar Tree, with an average 1-year price target of $110.68, suggesting a potential 25.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $109.36, suggesting a potential 23.6% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dollar General, Dollar Tree and BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Target Neutral -0.95% $7.31B 6.16% Dollar General Neutral 5.07% $3.36B 5.24% Dollar Tree Neutral 12.33% $1.57B 5.02% BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 3.36% $1.01B 7.40%

Key Takeaway:

Target is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing negative growth. Target's gross profit is the highest among its peers. In terms of return on equity, Target is above average compared to its peers.

Discovering Target: A Closer Look

Target's start dates back to 1962, but now it is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States (where it derives all of its sales), operating just under 2,000 stores and generating over $106 billion in fiscal 2024 sales. The company offers a broad assortment of merchandise across categories including apparel and accessories (16% of fiscal 2024 revenue), beauty and household essentials (30%), food and beverage (23%), hardlines (15%), as well as home furnishings (16%). Target's model is anchored in its physical store base, which fulfills more than 97% of sales. Around 30% of sales are derived from its own private-label brands.

Key Indicators: Target's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Target faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.95% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Target's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

