A Preview Of Williams-Sonoma's Earnings

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Williams-Sonoma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86.

The market awaits Williams-Sonoma's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Williams-Sonoma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.8 1.76 2.93 1.78 EPS Actual 2.0 1.85 3.28 1.96 Price Change % -2.0 -2.00 -1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma were trading at $181.32 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Williams-Sonoma

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma has received a total of 15 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $208.13, the consensus suggests a potential 14.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arhaus and Bed Bath & Beyond, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arhaus, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 93.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bed Bath & Beyond, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 95.59% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Arhaus and Bed Bath & Beyond are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Williams-Sonoma Neutral 2.71% $864.62M 11.49% Arhaus Neutral 7.97% $133.42M 3.11% Bed Bath & Beyond Neutral -17.42% $65.16M -2.71%

Key Takeaway:

Williams-Sonoma ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to one peer.

Get to Know Williams-Sonoma Better

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (181) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (119) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (44) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Understanding the Numbers: Williams-Sonoma's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Williams-Sonoma displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 11.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

To track all earnings releases for Williams-Sonoma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.