Lowe's Companies's Earnings Outlook

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lowe's Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96.

The announcement from Lowe's Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.58% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.24 2.88 1.84 2.82 EPS Actual 4.33 2.92 1.93 2.89 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 -1.00 1.00

Market Performance of Lowe's Companies's Stock

Shares of Lowe's Companies were trading at $225.0 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lowe's Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.