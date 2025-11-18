An Overview of Palo Alto Networks's Earnings

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

The announcement from Palo Alto Networks is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 3.06% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.77 0.78 0.74 EPS Actual 0.95 0.80 0.81 0.78 Price Change % 3.00 -7.00 -1.00 1.00

Performance of Palo Alto Networks Shares

Shares of Palo Alto Networks were trading at $202.9 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks has received a total of 18 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $237.22, the consensus suggests a potential 16.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CrowdStrike Holdings, ServiceNow and Fortinet, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CrowdStrike Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $515.87, suggesting a potential 154.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1185.89, suggesting a potential 484.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortinet, with an average 1-year price target of $83.0, suggesting a potential 59.09% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for CrowdStrike Holdings, ServiceNow and Fortinet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.84% $1.86B 3.37% CrowdStrike Holdings Buy 21.28% $858.67M -2.16% ServiceNow Buy 21.81% $2.63B 4.52% Fortinet Neutral 14.38% $1.39B 33.90%

Key Takeaway:

Palo Alto Networks ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It is in the middle for gross profit. The company is at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering Palo Alto Networks: A Closer Look

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Palo Alto Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.84% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Palo Alto Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.