Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $76.77 million.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $41.07 billion.

• PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $932.66 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $442.78 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion.

• Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $886.47 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $632.93 million.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $53.00 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $58.97 million.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $128.74 million.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $301.01 million.

• Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $829.19 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $86.52 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $236.06 million.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $517.45 million.

• Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $50.50 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Qfin Holdings (NASDAQ:QFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $684.31 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $292.85 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $219.74 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $220.56 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $305.61 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.