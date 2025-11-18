earnings image
November 18, 2025 6:11 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $76.77 million.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $41.07 billion.

• PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $932.66 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $442.78 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion.

• Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $886.47 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $632.93 million.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $53.00 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $346.00 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $58.97 million.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $128.74 million.

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $301.01 million.

• Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $829.19 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $86.52 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $236.06 million.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $517.45 million.

• Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $50.50 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Qfin Holdings (NASDAQ:QFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $684.31 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $292.85 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $219.74 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $220.56 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $305.61 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACM Logo
ACMAECOM
$132.990.81%
Overview
AS Logo
ASAmer Sports Inc
$31.502.41%
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$113.13-0.86%
BRBR Logo
BRBRBellRing Brands Inc
$25.54-0.29%
BZ Logo
BZKanzhun Ltd
$20.560.19%
CAN Logo
CANCanaan Inc
$0.8494-0.42%
DLB Logo
DLBDolby Laboratories Inc
$64.670.19%
ELTK Logo
ELTKEltek Ltd
$11.14-1.00%
ENR Logo
ENREnergizer Holdings Inc
$23.85-%
ESEA Logo
ESEAEuroseas Ltd
$57.77-6.14%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$529.535.23%
FUTU Logo
FUTUFutu Holdings Ltd
$171.881.96%
GBDC Logo
GBDCGolub Capital BDC Inc
$13.740.96%
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$355.91-0.59%
HSDT Logo
HSDTSolana Co
$4.25-1.16%
IQ Logo
IQiQIYI Inc
$2.01-1.95%
ITRN Logo
ITRNIturan Location and Control Ltd
$36.930.85%
KLAR Logo
KLARKlarna Group PLC
$34.890.03%
KULR Logo
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$2.51-1.18%
LZB Logo
LZBLa-Z-Boy Inc
$29.34-%
MDT Logo
MDTMedtronic PLC
$96.580.31%
NMM Logo
NMMNavios Maritime Partners LP
$52.70-1.09%
NTIC Logo
NTICNorthern Technologies International Corp
$8.142.39%
OCSL Logo
OCSLOaktree Specialty Lending Corp
$13.33-%
PDD Logo
PDDPDD Holdings Inc
$123.76-4.09%
POWL Logo
POWLPowell Industries Inc
$313.00-1.51%
QFIN Logo
QFINQfin Holdings Inc
$22.360.68%
SBLK Logo
SBLKStar Bulk Carriers Corp
$19.411.34%
SQM Logo
SQMSociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA
$58.10-2.30%
ULBI Logo
ULBIUltralife Corp
$5.26-5.05%
VREX Logo
VREXVarex Imaging Corp
$11.470.35%
WB Logo
WBWeibo Corp
$10.202.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved