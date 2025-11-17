What to Expect from Helius Medical Tech's Earnings

Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Helius Medical Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-50.50.

The market awaits Helius Medical Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $47.77, leading to a 0.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Helius Medical Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -127.50 -397.5 -690 -795.0 EPS Actual -79.73 -382.5 -765 -742.5 Price Change % 0.00 18.0 -3 2.0

Market Performance of Helius Medical Tech's Stock

Shares of Helius Medical Tech were trading at $4.82 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 98.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Helius Medical Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.