November 17, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

A Look at KULR Tech Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that KULR Tech Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The market awaits KULR Tech Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.32, leading to a 0.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at KULR Tech Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.08 -0.16 -0.16
EPS Actual 0.22 -0.56 -0.16 -0.08
Price Change % 0.00 -14.00 0.00 -23.00

Performance of KULR Tech Gr Shares

Shares of KULR Tech Gr were trading at $2.66 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

