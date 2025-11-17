ep us feature image
November 17, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Northern Technologies Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Northern Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Northern Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.12 0.19
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.03 0.07 0.20
Price Change % -1.00 0.00 4.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies were trading at $8.06 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Northern Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NTIC Logo
NTICNorthern Technologies International Corp
$8.06-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved