Northern Technologies Earnings Preview

Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Northern Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in Northern Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.12 0.19 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.03 0.07 0.20 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 4.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies were trading at $8.06 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

