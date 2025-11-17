A Glimpse of La-Z-Boy's Earnings Potential

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Anticipation surrounds La-Z-Boy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.93 0.67 0.64 EPS Actual 0.47 0.92 0.68 0.71 Price Change % -12.00 -1.00 4.00 1.00

La-Z-Boy Share Price Analysis

Shares of La-Z-Boy were trading at $30.36 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for La-Z-Boy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.