A Glimpse of Navios Maritime Partners's Earnings Potential

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Navios Maritime Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71.

The market awaits Navios Maritime Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.74 2.84 3.07 3.99 EPS Actual 2.15 1.58 2.61 3.15 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 0.00 -1.00

Navios Maritime Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners were trading at $52.48 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

