November 17, 2025

A Look Ahead: Oaktree Specialty Lending's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Anticipation surrounds Oaktree Specialty Lending's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.47 0.54 0.56
EPS Actual 0.37 0.45 0.54 0.55
Price Change % 1.00 2.00 2.00 0.00

Tracking Oaktree Specialty Lending's Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending were trading at $13.61 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

