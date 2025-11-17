Earnings Preview For BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BellRing Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

The market awaits BellRing Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 32.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BellRing Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.53 0.48 0.50 EPS Actual 0.55 0.53 0.58 0.51 Price Change % -33.00 -19.00 -4.00 0.00

Tracking BellRing Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands were trading at $26.96 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

