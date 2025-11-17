A Look at Star Bulk Carriers's Upcoming Earnings Report

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Star Bulk Carriers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Star Bulk Carriers are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Star Bulk Carriers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.28 0.41 0.73 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.07 0.34 0.71 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 -9.00 -5.00

Star Bulk Carriers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers were trading at $18.92 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

