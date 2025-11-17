Exploring Powell Industries's Earnings Expectations

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Powell Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.76.

The announcement from Powell Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.56% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Powell Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.75 3.44 2.61 3.55 EPS Actual 3.96 3.81 2.86 3.77 Price Change % -4.00 -8.00 -7.00 -16.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries were trading at $329.66 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

