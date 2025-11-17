A Peek at iQIYI's Future Earnings

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that iQIYI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

iQIYI bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.17% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.040 0.03 0.00 0.04 EPS Actual 0.002 0.04 -0.01 0.07 Price Change % 2.000 -1.00 5.00 -3.00

iQIYI Share Price Analysis

Shares of iQIYI were trading at $2.08 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for iQIYI visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.