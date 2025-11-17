An Overview of Golub Capital BDC's Earnings

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Golub Capital BDC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Golub Capital BDC are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.54% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.41 0.43 0.44 EPS Actual 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.47 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -2.00 -2.00

Performance of Golub Capital BDC Shares

Shares of Golub Capital BDC were trading at $13.85 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

