Insights Ahead: Dolby Laboratories's Quarterly Earnings

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dolby Laboratories will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Investors in Dolby Laboratories are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 6.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 1.27 0.98 0.70 EPS Actual 0.78 1.34 1.14 0.81 Price Change % -7.00 -2.00 8.00 16.00

Dolby Laboratories Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dolby Laboratories were trading at $65.56 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dolby Laboratories

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dolby Laboratories.

With 2 analyst ratings, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $87.0, indicating a potential 32.7% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of JFrog, SentinelOne and CommVault Systems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JFrog, with an average 1-year price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential 4.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SentinelOne, with an average 1-year price target of $23.79, suggesting a potential 63.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $198.1, suggesting a potential 202.17% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for JFrog, SentinelOne and CommVault Systems, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dolby Laboratories Neutral 9.25% $271.54M 1.78% JFrog Outperform 25.54% $106.01M -1.95% SentinelOne Neutral 21.74% $181.71M -4.72% CommVault Systems Buy 18.39% $221.14M 5.12%

Key Takeaway:

Dolby Laboratories ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Dolby Laboratories Better

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company designs and manufactures audio, imaging, accessibility, and other hardware and software solutions for the cinema, with occasional applications in the television, broadcast, and live entertainment industries. The company operates in the United States and internationally.

Dolby Laboratories's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dolby Laboratories showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.25% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dolby Laboratories's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Dolby Laboratories adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

