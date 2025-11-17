Examining the Future: Baidu's Earnings Outlook

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Baidu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Anticipation surrounds Baidu's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.58, leading to a 0.98% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Baidu's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.96 1.78 2.35 EPS Actual 1.90 2.55 2.63 2.37 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 -2.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Baidu's Stock

Shares of Baidu were trading at $116.0 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Baidu

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Baidu.

The consensus rating for Baidu is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $143.83, there's a potential 23.99% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pinterest, Snap and CarGurus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pinterest, with an average 1-year price target of $38.21, suggesting a potential 67.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Snap, with an average 1-year price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential 91.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential 64.87% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Pinterest, Snap and CarGurus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Reddit Buy 67.91% $532.40M 6.51% Pinterest Outperform 16.79% $836.88M 1.91% Snap Neutral 9.78% $832.62M -4.82% CarGurus Neutral 3.17% $213.53M 11.03%

Key Takeaway:

Baidu ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Baidu is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Baidu's Background

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

A Deep Dive into Baidu's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Baidu's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Baidu's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

To track all earnings releases for Baidu visit their earnings calendar on our site.

