Exploring Amer Sports's Earnings Expectations

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amer Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Amer Sports bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amer Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.16 0.17 0.10 EPS Actual 0.06 0.27 0.17 0.14 Price Change % 4.00 -1.00 5.00 1.00

Tracking Amer Sports's Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports were trading at $30.37 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Amer Sports

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Amer Sports.

The consensus rating for Amer Sports is Buy, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $46.09 implies a potential 51.76% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Lululemon Athletica, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $377.53, suggesting a potential 1143.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $130.4, suggesting a potential 329.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lululemon Athletica, with an average 1-year price target of $220.52, suggesting a potential 626.11% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Lululemon Athletica, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amer Sports Buy 23.46% $722.90M 0.34% Ralph Lauren Outperform 16.49% $1.37B 8.14% Tapestry Outperform 13.07% $1.30B 43.71% Lululemon Athletica Neutral 6.50% $1.48B 8.55%

Key Takeaway:

Amer Sports ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also lags in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is on par with one peer and below the other two.

Get to Know Amer Sports Better

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Breaking Down Amer Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

