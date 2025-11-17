An Overview of PDD Holdings's Earnings

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PDD Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99.

Anticipation surrounds PDD Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $1.39 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.35% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PDD Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.69 2.49 2.56 2.82 EPS Actual 3.08 1.56 2.76 2.65 Price Change % -3.00 -5.00 -3.00 -4.00

Tracking PDD Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of PDD Holdings were trading at $130.95 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.