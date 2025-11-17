Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $438.41 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $395.01 million.

• Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.75 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.33 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.

• Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $944.94 million.

• Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $648 thousand.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $414.25 million.

• Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.66 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.56 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.14 per share on revenue of $255.00 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.

• Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $15.82 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $974.11 million.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.75 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.